George Steinbrenner Releases Heartfelt Statement On Father’s Death

Heartbreaking news struck the baseball world on Tuesday morning, as New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner passed away at 63 years old.

Steinbrenner had been dealing with an illness for a while. He passed away at home in Florida with his family around him. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Steinbrenner’s illness was not related to COVID-19.

A few hours after the upsetting news broke, George Steinbrenner IV went on social media to share a touching statement regarding his relationship with his father.

“Ever since I can remember, my dad has always been my biggest supporter. He taught me determination, confidence and the desire to win above all else,” George Steinbrenner said. “Being a massive racing fan himself, when I sought to start a racing team, he stood in my corner the whole way. I will forever be grateful for all the lessons he taught me. I look forward to the day we are able to return to the track and race to win in his honor.”

Thank you to all for the outpouring of kind words and support. pic.twitter.com/JMbcrpijmD — George Steinbrenner (@GSteinbrennerIV) April 14, 2020

Hank Steinbrenner is survived by his three brothers and sisters, as well as four children.

The Yankees recently released a statement on the passing of Steinbrenner, saying “Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him.”

Our thoughts are with the Steinbrenner family during this time.