Gerrit Cole Names 1 Team He'd Hate To See Juan Soto On

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto could be available in a trade, and the New York Yankees have been mentioned as a possible destination.

For the right price, the Nationals are said to be entertaining dealing Soto, who rejected a 15-year, $440 contract extension from the team. The Yankees might have the money and prospects to make an attractive-enough offer.

Out at the All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles on Monday, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said he would love to see Soto come to New York, if he gets moved.

He'd be decidedly less excited about the slugging outfielder winding up with the rival Red Sox.

“You know where I really don't want him going? I don’t want him going up to Boston,” Cole told reporters, per NJ.com. “But if he’s going to go, I want him to come to us. He’s going to be a generational great, so whatever organization gets him, if they do indeed trade him, is going to be in a good spot if they can keep him for the next 10 years.”

Cole was not the only Yankees star to be asked about teaming up with Soto. Reporters also solicited Aaron Judge's thoughts.

"That'd be pretty special," Judge said, via SNY. "He's a generational talent. That's for sure."

Judge did add one caveat though, which is that it is "tough to talk about hypotheticals."

But right now, that is all we have to discuss when it comes to Soto being traded.