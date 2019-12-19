Gerrit Cole Reveals How He Reacted To The Yankees’ Final Offer

The New York Yankees made the biggest signing of the offseason when they added Gerrit Cole. He received a nine-year contract worth a whopping $324 million.

Cole was actually drafted by the Yankees early in his baseball career, but he elected to go to UCLA instead. Now, the All-Star pitcher has the chance to play for the most prestigious franchise in the MLB.

New York introduced its newest asset on Wednesday afternoon. As usual, the press conference included the tradition where the player puts on pinstripes for the very first time.

During his introductory press conference, Cole was asked about his initial reaction when the Yankees offered him such a lucrative deal.

It turns out that Cole was so shocked that he was silent. However, the same cannot be said for his agent Scott Boras.

Boras told Cole that he should have been screaming when he received the $324 million offer from New York.

Gerrit Cole said he was stunned into silence when Scott Boras told him the Yankees' final offer. He says Boras then asked, "G, are you there? You're supposed to be fucking screaming right now." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) December 18, 2019

Cole is coming off the best season of his career. He finished with a 20-5 record, 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts.

The Bronx Bombers have been close to capturing their 28th World Series, but the lack of starting pitchers has certainly been an issue. Clearly, the front office believes that Cole can get the team over the hump in the playoffs.