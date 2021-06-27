“I think everybody was well aware of the importance of the game,” Cole said, via SNY. “It’s a pretty brutal feeling to let the team down like that. So, obviously, wanted to come out and give us a chance to win and wasn’t able to do that today.”

The New York Yankees will next face another slumping AL team in the Los Angeles Angels. The series presents a prime opportunity to right the ship as mid-season approaches.

All-Star Week is just over two weeks away. The Yankees can’t afford to dig themselves a larger hole in the AL East with the season starting to heat up.

The Yankees’ loss on Sunday could be a wake-up call for a team in desperate need of one. The upcoming Angels series will tell us plenty about what this New York ball-club is made of.