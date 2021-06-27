Gerrit Cole was not the savior the New York Yankees needed him to be against the Boston Red Sox Sunday afternoon.

It was ugly from the start. Cole gave up four runs in the first, all of which came on homers. He proceeded to allow six runs, five of which were earned and eight hits in five innings. The Yankees lost 9-2. Cole’s abysmal outing couldn’t have come at a worse time for New York.

The Yankees loss all three games of the Boston series. They’re now 40-37 and 6.5 games back of the lead in the AL East. It’s not exactly time to panic, but there are obvious concerns – the latest revolving Cole and his rough outing.

Cole admitted during his postgame press conference he’s disappointed in himself for letting his teammates down. He’s “well aware” of how much the Yankees’ rivalry with the Red Sox means.

“I think everybody was well aware of the importance of the game,” Cole said, via SNY. “It’s a pretty brutal feeling to let the team down like that. So, obviously, wanted to come out and give us a chance to win and wasn’t able to do that today.” Gerrit Cole gave a brutally honest assessment of his start after the game today https://t.co/R02T9lDydd pic.twitter.com/uC8gogR3jh — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2021 The New York Yankees will next face another slumping AL team in the Los Angeles Angels. The series presents a prime opportunity to right the ship as mid-season approaches. All-Star Week is just over two weeks away. The Yankees can’t afford to dig themselves a larger hole in the AL East with the season starting to heat up. The Yankees’ loss on Sunday could be a wake-up call for a team in desperate need of one. The upcoming Angels series will tell us plenty about what this New York ball-club is made of.