Giancarlo Stanton Has 5-Word Message Before Playoffs

After 162 regular season games, the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox ended up with identical, 92-70 records. The outcome set up what’s sure to be a thrilling Wild Card play-in battle between the two arch-rivals on Tuesday evening.

The Yankees and Red Sox will square off in a single-elimination game at Fenway Park later tonight. The winner will advance to the divisional round of the American League Playoffs to take on the Tampa Bay Rays, while the loser will head home and start to prepare for the 2022 season.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is preparing to lead his team into battle on Tuesday night and will need to play well for New York to come out on top. He sent a short message out on social media to hype up the club’s loyal fanbase before first pitch later tonight.

“We will not be stopped,” Stanton wrote on Twitter with an accompanying hype video.

New York clinched its spot in the AL Wild Card round in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon when Aaron Judge knocked a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. The walk-off victory, along with Boston’s win over the Washington Nationals, set up what’s sure to be a thrilling match-up on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox will be short-handed when they take on the Yankees, as J.D. Martinez was not on the team’s roster Tuesday as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle. The rest of Boston’s bats will have to wake up in a major way if the club hopes to keep pace with New York’s loaded line-up.

The best pitchers from each club will both be on the mound Tuesday, making it even more difficult for those at the plate. Gerrit Cole will be on the bump for the Yankees, while Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Red Sox.

The one-game Wild Card round has drawn plenty of criticism for the last few years, but when the format sets up a game like the one on Tuesday night, fans should sit back and enjoy.

First pitch between the Yankees and the Red Sox will come from Fenway just after 8 p.m. ET.