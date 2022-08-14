NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting an RBI ground rule double against the Tampa Bay Rays after it was ruled a home run in the eighth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton could take a significant step toward his return.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the slugger will take full batting-practice hacks Monday at Yankee Stadium. Stanton could then start a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week.

Barring a setback, Stanton could possibly return to the Bronx Bombers sometime in August. Fans are excited to see the 2017 NL MVP, who belted 24 home runs in 80 games this season.

However, others are skeptical of the oft-injured player returning without a hitch.

Stanton was initially considered day-to-day when leaving July 23's game early. There was hope he'd come back quickly after a precautionary trip to the injured list, retroactive to July 24.

The Yankees have gone 7-11 since Stanton last played. Although still comfortably leading the majors in home runs this season, they're slugging .422 after the All-Star break.

However, their slump hasn't cost them much. They're up 10.5 games in the AL East over the Toronto Blue Jays, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

Based on this latest news, the Yankees should welcome back Stanton in plenty of time for him to wear off any rust before the playoffs.