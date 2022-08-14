Giancarlo Stanton Will Take Significant Rehab Step Monday

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees flips the bat after his third-inning, two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The home run was Stanton's 300th in the Major Leagues. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees could soon receive a major power jolt to their lineup.

Per NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, manager Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton will take batting practice at Yankee Stadium before Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

If all goes well, the outfielder could begin a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week.

An Achilles injury sent Stanton to the injured list in late July. He had swatted 24 home runs with an .807 OPS in 80 games but was batting .167 since the start of June.

The Yankees have hit a funk without the 32-year-old, losing eight of their last 10 games while scoring nine runs in their last four games.

However, they still hold a commanding 10.5-game in the American League East. They also boast the AL's best run differential (+204) by a considerable margin and have crushed an MLB-high 192 long balls.

A revived Matt Carpenter helped fill the void before suffering a broken foot that will sideline him indefinitely. Since the Yankees acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi before the trade deadline, Stanton will likely predominantly handle DH duties when returning.

The Yankees won't have Stanton when facing the Boston Red Sox in a rubber match on Sunday Night Baseball. Given their sizable edge, they're probably more concerned about getting him healthy and back on track by October.