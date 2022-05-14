San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros Reportedly Agree To Trade

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants agreed to send Mauricio Dubon to the Houston Astros in exchange for Michael Papierski.

Dubon has been a utility man for the Giants this season, earning starts at shortstop, second base, third base and center. In 46 at-bats, he has a .239 batting average with two home runs.

With Wilmer Flores and Evan Longoria back from the injured list, Dubon became expendable. He'll now have the chance to potentially bring versatility to the Astros' infield.

As part of this move, the Giants have recalled infielder Donovan Walton.

Papierski, meanwhile, has been assigned to Triple-A. It's too early to tell what his role will be in San Francisco.

The former LSU product struggled in Spring Training, hitting .143 with two strikeouts.

In 26 games at the Triple-A level this year, Papierski has a .211 batting average with one homer and 15 RBIs.

Papierski could play first base or catcher for the Giants.