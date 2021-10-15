MLB Umpire Addresses Last Night’s Controversial Game-Ending Call

Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants came to an abrupt close last night. Not with a walk-off home run or an impressive defensive effort — but with a blown call by the first-base umpire.

With two outs and an 0-2 count in the bottom of the ninth, Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores checked his swing on a breaking ball from Max Scherzer — at least that’s how most people saw it.

Umpire Gabe Morales ruled that Flores past the point of no return on his swing — ending the game at 2-1 and giving the Dodgers the series.

Morales took plenty of heat for this call from fans all over the MLB world, but still defended his call after the game.

“Check swings are one of the hardest calls we have. I don’t have the benefit of multiple camera angles when I’m watching it live. When it happened live, I thought he went, so that’s why I called it a swing,” he said postgame, per LA insider Bill Shaikin.

From ump Gabe Morales, who made the final call: "Check swings are one of the hardest calls we have. I don't have the benefit of multiple camera angles when I'm watching it live. When it happened live, I thought he went, so that's why I called it a swing." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 15, 2021

After the game, crew chief Ted Barrett was asked if Morales still thinks he made the right call. He wasn’t able to give the straightest answer.

“Yeah, no, we, yeah, yeah, he doesn’t want to say,” Barrett said.

Under the current MLB rules, check-swing calls are not reviewable. But this costly postseason call could be one that drives a future change to that rule.

While the Giants pack it up on what was a solid 2021 season, the Dodgers will prepare for Game 1 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.