Baseball Game Delayed After Fans Throw Objects Onto The Field

During the bottom of the third inning between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, fans at Oracle Park threw baseballs on the field. They were throw in the direction of Jurickson Profar.

Profar brought this to the nearest umpire's attention. Once the umpire was made aware of this incident, the game was briefly delayed.

Following the Padres' 8-7 win over the Giants, Profar said it was "frustrating" to deal with fans throwing objects in his direction.

"You can talk whatever you want, you paid to watch the game, you can talk," Profar said, via NBC Sports. "But these guys are the worst in the league. They can talk but as soon as you try to throw stuff, that's different."

Profar told reporters he wanted to throw his warm-up ball to a Padres fans. He believes a Giants fan caught it and then fired it back at him.

"I think he missed it and some Giants fan caught it and then when I turned around ready for the pitch to be thrown, he threw it back and almost hit me. I threw it back and then they started throwing more."

Unfortunately this wasn't the only ugly incident from Friday night's game. A beer bottle was thrown near the warning track in left field during the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hopefully, an incident like this doesn't happen again at Oracle Park.