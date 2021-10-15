MLB World Reacts To Controversial Ending In Dodgers-Giants Game

Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants ended on an egregious strike-three call on Giants infielder Wilmer Flores. It was evident to everyone but first base umpire Gabe Morales that Flores held up his swing on an 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was asked about the pitch following the heartbreaking loss to the Dodgers. As you’d expect, he was upset with the final result.

“It looked like he didn’t go. I mean, that was my take on it,” Kapler said, via ESPN. “I just think it’s just a disappointing way to end.”

Kapler certainly kept his cool after the game, but the same thing cannot be said about MLB fans across the country. They were livid with that controversial call from the first base umpire.

“Gabe Morales ruined a wonderful night of baseball,” Evan Roberts of WFAN Radio tweeted.

“Gabe Morales should be ashamed of himself making a call like that to end the NLDS,” MLB analyst George Kontos said. “That is trash. Nowhere near a swing. Wilmer Flores was robbed there. Unbelievable. That’s sickening. Shouldn’t be there if he can’t handle the moment.”

“Absolute embarrassing call! Can’t end a game on a check swing that was not even close,” Don La Greca of ESPN Radio said. “Good thing for MLB that half the country way asleep, much like the ump.”

Unfortunately, this call from the first base umpire could not be reviewed. As a result, the Giants must go through the entire offseason knowing this magical season ended on an awful call.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have a day off before they take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS.