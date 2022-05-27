MLB Manager Announces Plan To Protest During National Anthem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When the San Francisco Giants take on the Cincinnati Reds this Friday evening, manager Gabe Kapler will most likely be inside the clubhouse.

Kapler published a blog post this Friday in wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He couldn't make it any clearer that he's not happy with the current state of the country.

Then, Kapler revealed why he doesn't plan on standing for the national anthem at this time.

"When I was the same age as the children in Uvalde, my father taught me to stand for the pledge of allegiance when I believed my country was representing its people well or to protest and stay seated when it wasn’t," Kapler wrote. "I don’t believe it is representing us well right now."

Kapler stood for the national anthem on Wednesday when an announcement was being made about the victims in Uvalde. He didn't make any gestures because he didn't want to call attention to himself.

"My brain said drop to a knee; my body didn’t listen. I wanted to walk back inside; instead I froze. I felt like a coward," Kapler said. "I didn’t want to call attention to myself. I didn’t want to take away from the victims or their families. There was a baseball game, a rock band, the lights, the pageantry. I knew that thousands of people were using this game to escape the horrors of the world for just a little bit. I knew that thousands more wouldn’t understand the gesture and would take it as an offense to the military, to veterans, to themselves.

"But I am not okay with the state of this country. I wish I hadn’t let my discomfort compromise my integrity. I wish that I could have demonstrated what I learned from my dad, that when you’re dissatisfied with your country, you let it be known through protest. The home of the brave should encourage this."

It could be a while until Kapler is pleased with the direction the United States is heading in.