Graphic Details Emerge From Allegations Against Trevor Bauer

Troubling news surfaced on Tuesday night involving Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer. He’s facing allegations of assault from a woman he had a sexual encounter with earlier this year.

Additional details regarding this alleged incident came out this Wednesday afternoon, and they’re disturbing to say the least.

Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang shared the woman’s details of the alleged assault in their latest piece for The Athletic. The description of what allegedly transpired in May between Bauer and the woman is very graphic.

“A domestic violence restraining order filed against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and executed on June 28 includes multiple graphic images from the woman who filed the request,” Ghiroli and Strange wrote. “The woman, in the 67-page ex-parte document, said that Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions. Together, the woman said those two incidents included Bauer punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times.”

Details of Trevor Bauer restraining order emerge. News with ⁦@KatieJStrang⁩ : (Content warning: Explicit descriptions of sexual assault.) https://t.co/N8ZmtZdypy — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) June 30, 2021

The woman accusing Bauer of assault has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer in L.A. County Superior Court. Bauer denies the allegations.

Her attorney, Marc Garelick, said he plans on keeping Bauer away from his client due to the physical and emotional toll this incident has taken on her.

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” Garelick said. “We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”

The MLB announced that it’s been made aware of these troubling allegations against Bauer and is looking into this situation.