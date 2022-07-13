Greg Bird Released By Yankees: MLB World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Greg Bird won't make a storybook comeback to the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, the Yankees released the first baseman from his minor league contract.

Once a top prospect with a bright future, Bird burst onto the scene by batting .261/.343/.529 with 11 home runs for the Bronx Bombers in 2015. However, multiple injuries have since derailed his career.

After spending 2021 on the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, Bird opted out of a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays this spring. He re-joined the Yankees, who cut the 29-year-old after he hit .218/.325/.354 in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bird never flew as high as everyone anticipated, but Yankees fans seem to still have a soft spot for him. Some are sad to see him go again.

Bird hasn't appeared in an MLB game since April 13, 2019, and he's yet to bat .200 since his rookie campaign. While the left-handed hitter may find a minor league deal elsewhere, it's unlikely he returns to the majors anytime soon.

Since the Yankees drafted him 11 years ago and once thought they had a future fixture at first, it's still a bitter ending to his tenure.