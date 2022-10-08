Watch: Guardians Hit Walk-Off Home Run To Advance To ALDS

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 27: Players and fans celebrate after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals in their final home game known as the Indians during the Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians on September 27, 2021, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. The team begins play in 2022 as the Guardians. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians aren't done dancing yet. On Saturday afternoon, Oscar Gonzalez crushed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 15th inning to send his team to the next round of the playoffs.

Gonzalez was ahead of the count when he sat on a cutter from Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber. The end result was exactly what Cleveland fans wanted to see.

As soon as Gonzalez made contact with the ball, the crowd at Progressive Field went into a frenzy.

It was one of the best scenes of the 2022 MLB season.

Here's the walk-off home run from Gonzalez:

Despite sweeping the Rays in the Wild Card round, the Guardians scored just three runs in two games.

Next up for the Guardians is a showdown with the New York Yankees.

Game 1 of the ALDS between the Guardians and Yankees will take place on Tuesday night. The first two games will be played in the Bronx.