Guardians Manager Terry Francona Makes Decision On 2023 Season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Guardians watches from the dugout during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Despite some speculation, Terry Francona will return as the manager of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season.

Francona, 63, has been with the Guardians for 10 seasons. He just led the club to an ALDS appearance, winning 92 games in the regular season.

Last month, Francona opened up about his health issues and how they affect his ability to manage a team.

"I want to enjoy what I'm doing. It's getting harder to do that, just because physically it's harder. I just want to be careful. And at the same time, I want to be fair to the team," Francona told Ken Rosenthal.

Even though Francona has dealt with some health issues over the years, he's eager to stick around.

"I want to see that group grow," Francona said. "I want to be part of that."

The Guardians should enter the 2023 season with high expectations, especially after being one win away from knocking off the Yankees in the ALDS.

Time will tell if Francona can bring a title to Cleveland.