Guidelines Released For The 2022 NCAA Tournament

A general view of the NCAA March Madness logo on center courtINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: A general view of the March Madness logo on center court is seen before the game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With the 2022 NCAA Tournaments for men’s and women’s basketball around the corner, the NCAA released COVID-19 guidelines for the events on Tuesday.

Every individual in a team’s traveling party will be classified as Tier I personnel and be subject to COVID-19 testing or meeting the requirements for exemption before traveling to a tournament site. Participants “must be fully vaccinated or have documentation of a COVID-19 infection within the previous 90 days” in order to be able to forego testing.

Nonexempt individuals will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test before traveling to their championship location. Acceptable results consist of an antigen test within one day of arrival or PCR test within two days of arrival.

Once at a championship site, the NCAA encourages indoor masking when individuals are not practicing or playing games, eating or drinking or being in their hotel rooms. However, this doesn’t appear to be a mandate.

The 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament will begin on March 15, with the women’s March Madness getting underway on March 16.

This year’s men’s Final Four is in New Orleans with the women’s Final Four taking place in Minneapolis.

