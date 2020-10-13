Hal Steinbrenner Announces Decision On Manager Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees had a disappointing playoff exit this season, but manager Aaron Boone will not be taking the fall for the loss.

This afternoon, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke with reporters and confirmed Boone will be back as manager next year. Hired after the 2017 season, Boone was given a three-year contract with a team option for 2021.

The Yankees are at least going to exercise that option, though it is possible the franchise could sign Boone to a long-term extension at some point this winter.

In three years in the Bronx, Boone has won plenty of regular season games. The Yankees finished with 100 and 103 regular season wins in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and went 33-27 in a shortened 2020 campaign.

However, Boone’s shortcomings, particularly as an in-game manager have been exposed in the playoffs. His teams have been eliminated in the ALDS twice and also fell to the Houston Astros in last year’s ALCS.

Hal Steinbrenner: "Aaron Boone will be back next year. That's just a fact." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 13, 2020

Given Boone’s calm demeanor and devotion to analytics, it is understandable why the Yankees wanted to bring him back. However, it would be foolish if there wasn’t more of a sense of urgency now regarding the manager’s future.

Anything short of a World Series appearance in 2021 should be grounds for dismissal, period.