Hal Steinbrenner Has A Blunt Message For Yankees Players

The New York Yankees performance output during the 2021 regular season has come and gone. On some nights, the club looks like one of the best teams in baseball. On others, the Yankees look the complete opposite.

But on Wednesday night, the organization reached a new low.

After scoring seven runs in the first inning off of Los Angeles Angels ace Shohei Ohtani, the Yankees collapsed in the ninth inning and lost their 39th game of the year, 11-8. Closer Aroldis Chapman gave up four runs on just 24 pitches and recorded one out, before Lucas Luetege came in and allowed three more runs.

The loss dropped the Yankees to 41-39 on the year. They now sit eight and a half games being the AL East leading Boston Red Sox.

Following the full-scale meltdown, reporters and New Yorkers desperately searched for answers. Team chairman Hal Steinbrenner did his best to give those, by laying the bulk of the blame at the feet of the Yankees players.

“The majority of the responsibility lies with the players. They are the ones on the field. The majority of the blame lies with them,” Steinbrenner said on Thursday, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner: "The majority of the responsibility lies with the players. They are the ones on the field. The majority of the blame lies with them." Steinbrenner described the most recent team-only meeting as "fiery." https://t.co/MMxQBiuftU — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 1, 2021

In the same media session, Steinbrenner doubled down on his commitments to manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman. Although there’s no guarantee that either one will be with the team in the future, the Yankees chairman clearly wanted to direct his message at the players.

Steinbrenner might be right to put the onus on the team’s players for the underwhelming performance so far this season, but Thursday’s comments might land poorly. The chairman was likely trying to light a fire under his team, but there’s no guarantee that his harsh remarks will have that effect.

Time will tell on how the Yankees respond and if they can turn things around by the end of the year.