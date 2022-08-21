Hal Steinbrenner Booed By Fans: MLB World Reacts

Tampa, Fl.: Hal Steinbrenner, managing general partner of the New York Yankees, speaking to reporters at the team's baseball spring training camp in Tampa, Florida, on March 16, 2022. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday LLC/Getty Images

The Yankees are still in prime position for the playoffs, leading the American League East, but they've been faltering as of late, losing a lot since the trade deadline.

Fans aren't happy.

Sunday afternoon, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was booed by fans during a pregame ceremony with Paul O'Neill.

Yikes.

"Cashman should get more," one fan wrote.

"Can hal please just sell the team already ? You can smell it coming," another fan wrote.

"Should have been much worse than that," another fan added.

The Yankees are 73-48 on the season.

New York is leading Toronto, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.