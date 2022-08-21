Hal Steinbrenner Booed By Fans: MLB World Reacts
The Yankees are still in prime position for the playoffs, leading the American League East, but they've been faltering as of late, losing a lot since the trade deadline.
Fans aren't happy.
Sunday afternoon, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was booed by fans during a pregame ceremony with Paul O'Neill.
Yikes.
"Cashman should get more," one fan wrote.
"Can hal please just sell the team already ? You can smell it coming," another fan wrote.
"Should have been much worse than that," another fan added.
The Yankees are 73-48 on the season.
New York is leading Toronto, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.