Here's How Much More Money Aaron Judge Made By Turning Down Yankees 1st Offer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

When it comes to betting on oneself, arguably no one has done it better than Aaron Judge.

Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the New York Yankees before the 2022 season, then went out and hit 62 home runs to break the American League single-season record.

Judge segued from his historic season into free agency, and on Wednesday morning, reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain in pinstripes.

By refusing the Yankees' first offer and gambling on himself, Judge made himself an extra $147 million.

The San Francisco Giants were the long-reported other finalist for Judge, with the San Diego Padres also apparently getting involved in the bidding at the last minute.

Nevertheless, Judge is back in the Bronx, and his bank account is about to be considerably more swollen over the next nine seasons.