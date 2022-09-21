Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.

A lucky 20-year-old college student named Michael Kessler retrieved Judge's milestone baseball and wasted little time in turning it in

"I wouldn't feel right to keep that from him," Kessler said postgame, via NJ.com's Brendan Kuty.

In return for his gesture, Kessler got to meet and take photos with Judge. He and his friends also received several pieces of signed memorabilia.

If we're being honest, this is an insanely light trade for Judge and the Yankees. We have no problem with the kid giving the ball back, but he should have asked for and gotten more in return.

The Yankees had better be prepared to pay up more in order to secure Judge's 61st and 62nd home run balls.

Judge continues his historical chase against the Pirates tonight at Yankee Stadium.