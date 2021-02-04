Here’s What The Mets Have Reportedly Offered Trevor Bauer

The New York Mets seem determined to make major upgrades to the roster under new owner Steve Cohen. And Trevor Bauer appears to be right at the top of their offseason wishlist.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets made a substantial initial offer to Bauer. Per the report, it’s a four-year deal with an AAV upwards of $30 million. The deal reportedly includes opt-outs.

Martino speculated that the Mets may be willing to bring the AAV up a little if Bauer plays hardball. They could also reduce the number of years on the deal or give it a one-year opt-out.

Trevor Bauer is coming off the best season of his career. He led the National League with a 1.73 ERA and the entire MLB with two shutout wins. For his efforts, he won the Cy Young Award and finished 10th in MVP voting.

But while Trevor Bauer is a superb talent on the mound, there are some concerns which some members of the New York media have addressed. Namely, his penchant for getting into controversy relating to his opinions.

Given that the Mets were forced to fire general manager Jared Porter and are now dealing with the fallout of a controversy involving former manager Mickey Callaway, one would think the Mets would avoid potential lightning rods for attention with a 10-foot pole.

They must have a ton of confidence that Bauer will both dominate on the mound and represent the organization well with an offer like this one.

Will Trevor Bauer be a New York Met when all is said and done?