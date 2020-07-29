Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles Agree To MLB Pitcher Trade

We have an MLB trade a couple of days into the weird 2020 regular season.

The Houston Astros are in major need of some pitching help. The team’s ace, Justin Verlander, is out with an injury. It’s unclear when the two-time Cy Young award winner will be back.

Houston has reportedly gotten some pitching help from Baltimore. The Astros and the Orioles have reportedly agreed to a trade.

The Astros are reportedly receiving RHP Héctor Velázquez from the Orioles. Baltimore will receive a player-to-be-named later.

Baltimore’s general manager, Mike Elias, came to the Orioles from Houston. He served as the director of amateur scouting and an assistant general manager with the Astros.

This is to say that Elias is very familiar with the Astros’ system and will likely have a good sense of what to-be-named player he’ll be receiving.

“Velazquez, 31, was taken off 40-man and removed from the 60-man player pool but had remained in the org. Astros need some relief help. Elias knows Astros system,” Orioles reporter Dan Connolly reports.

Houston is off to a 3-2 start this season following Tuesday night’s eventful loss to Los Angeles. The benches cleared in the sixth inning of that 2017 World Series rematch.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is 2-1. The Orioles are set to play Gerrit Cole and the Yankees this evening.