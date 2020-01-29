The Houston Astros have finally found their replacement for A.J. Hinch. After spending ample time looking for a new manager, it appears the American League champions will turn to a well-respected coach.

Houston parted ways with Hinch after he received a one-year suspension from the MLB for his role in the team’s sign-stealing methods.

Replacing a championship-winning manager at this point in the offseason is tough, but the Astros made a solid decision.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Astros have officially hired Dusty Baker as their new manager.

Baker has nearly two decades worth of experience as a manger. He has totaled 1,863 career wins during his time with the Cubs, Giants, Nationals and Reds.

He’s the oldest manager in the MLB at 70 years old.

A day after the Houston Astros focused in on Dusty Baker as their main target, he is officially their new manager, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. This will be Baker's fifth managerial job. At 70, he will be the oldest manager in baseball. @BNightengale had the news. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 29, 2020

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros gave Baker a two-year contract.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report of the hire.

The Houston #Astros and Dusty Baker have reached agreement on a short-term deal to become their new manager — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 29, 2020

There’s no question that Houston has the talent necessary to make a championship run with Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer. On the other hand, the front office still needs to hire a new baseball operations leader.

Baker may have his share of shortcomings in the playoffs, but he commands respect in the clubhouse. Considering all the outside noise surrounding the Astros, it was imperative the team hired someone with a strong voice.