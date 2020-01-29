The Spun

Breaking: The Astros Officially Have A New Manager

A general view of the Houston Astros stadium.HOUSTON - APRIL 2: A general view of the opening day game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros on April 2, 2007 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Pirates won 4-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros have finally found their replacement for A.J. Hinch. After spending ample time looking for a new manager, it appears the American League champions will turn to a well-respected coach.

Houston parted ways with Hinch after he received a one-year suspension from the MLB for his role in the team’s sign-stealing methods.

Replacing a championship-winning manager at this point in the offseason is tough, but the Astros made a solid decision.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Astros have officially hired Dusty Baker as their new manager.

Baker has nearly two decades worth of experience as a manger. He has totaled 1,863 career wins during his time with the Cubs, Giants, Nationals and Reds.

He’s the oldest manager in the MLB at 70 years old.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros gave Baker a two-year contract.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report of the hire.

There’s no question that Houston has the talent necessary to make a championship run with Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer. On the other hand, the front office still needs to hire a new baseball operations leader.

Baker may have his share of shortcomings in the playoffs, but he commands respect in the clubhouse. Considering all the outside noise surrounding the Astros, it was imperative the team hired someone with a strong voice.


