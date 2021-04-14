The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Houston Astros Announce Significant Roster Moves

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman look on as Houston Astros owner Jim Crane gives press conference about cheating scandal.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Alex Bregman #2 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros look on as owner Jim Crane reads a prepared statement during a press conference at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 13, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros just announced one of the most significant injured list updates imaginable for an MLB team. Five players, including superstars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, have been added to the list.

Officially, the team cannot announce the reason for the moves, which also impact young slugger Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado, and middle infielder Robel Garcia. As Rotowire writes, it is a strong indication that the five players are out due to COVID-19 protocols. It is unclear whether any of the players have tested positive.

Garrett Stubbs (catcher), Alex De Goti (IF), Ronnie Dawson (OF), Taylor Jones (1B), and Abraham Toro (IF) will replace them for the time being. De Goti and Dawson will make their Major League debuts if and when they appear for the club.

Alvarez began the 2020 season on the COVID-19 list for the season, after a breakout 2019 campaign, in which he won the AL Rookie of the Year Award. Altuve and Bregman are two of the Astros’ biggest stars, with eight All-Star Game selections between them. Altuve was the AL MVP in 2017, and the ALCS MVP in 2019. Bregman won the Silver Slugger in 2019, an honor Altuve has notched five times, along with three batting titles in the American League.

The news comes after an 8-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. The team is set to wrap up that three-game series tonight. Obviously, there are major concerns about further contact tracing impacting the roster even beyond today’s news.

After the homestand against the Tigers wraps up, the Astros are set to play three games at the Seattle Mariners from Friday to Sunday, and a two-game series at the Colorado Rockies on April 20-21.

Hopefully this is the full extent of the current issues within the Houston Astros clubhouse, and we don’t see a rash of positive cases come from it. We’ll have more news as it comes out.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.