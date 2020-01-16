Houston Astros Reportedly Interviewed Longtime MLB Manager

The MLB came down hard on the Houston Astros for using an illegal video system during home games. Part of the punishment included a one-year suspension for manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Shortly after the MLB suspended Hinch, the Astros decided to part ways with the former World Series champion.

With the regular season approaching in roughly two months, Houston is quickly searching for a new manager. It appears the front office has interest in a veteran coach that spent several years in the American League.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Astros interviewed Buck Showalter on Wednesday.

Showalter has managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. He has won 1,551 games over the course of his career.

There were a few teams that showed interest in Showalter earlier in the offseason, such as the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, but they ultimately chose to go a different route.

Buck Showalter interviewed with the #Astros yesterday for their managerial vacancy, sources tell me and @Britt_Ghiroli. John Gibbons interviewing today, per @MarkBermanFox26. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2020

Houston is also reportedly looking at John Gibbons for their managerial vacancy.

Gibbons has nearly a decade worth of experience as the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Astros aren’t the only team in the MLB with a coaching vacancy, as the Boston Red Sox have to find a replacement for Alex Cora.