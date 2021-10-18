The Spun

Houston Astros Make Notable Lineup Change For Game 3

A general view of the Houston Astros stadium.HOUSTON - APRIL 2: A general view of the opening day game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros on April 2, 2007 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Pirates won 4-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Looking for a spark, the Houston Astros are making a notable change to their lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS.

Dusty Baker is making a change at center field. With Jake Meyers out because of a shoulder injury, the Astros have gone with Chas McCormick in the first two games of the ALCS. Tonight, they’ll swap out McCormick for Jose Siri.

Siri will bat eighth for the Astros this evening. He’ll be sandwiched between Yuli Gurriel and Martin Maldonado.

Siri will make his postseason debut tonight in Game 3 of the ALCS. He’ll face Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez at Fenway.

The Astros are trying to bounce back from an ugly 9-3 defeat to the Red Sox in Game 2. Houston’s pitching staff allowed Boston grand slams in the top of the first and second which essentially put the game to bed earlier than expected.

Houston will now have to face a red-hot Red Sox team at Fenway. Tonight’s environment should be one of the best we’ve seen so far this season. Good luck, Astros.

Dusty Baker approached tonight’s Game 3 with an interesting strategy. Instead of having his players workout on Sunday, he gave them the day off and instead held a team meal.

Baker referenced the movie ‘Gladiator’ when explaining the strategy on Sunday.

“You ever seen Gladiator,” Baker asked. “There’s a good meal before the fight.”

Will the strategy pay off? Find out tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET in Game 3 of the ALCS on FS1.

