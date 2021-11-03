Houston Astros Reportedly Make Decision On Dusty Baker

In just his second year as the club’s manager, Dusty Baker led the Houston Astros back into the World Series for the first time since their controversial title in 2017. As a result, the organization has decided to reward him with a new deal

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Astros plan to offer Baker a new contract for the 2022 season in the next 48 hours. The 72-year-old is expected to sign the new deal and stay in Houston for at least another year.

Baker led the Astros to 95-67 regular season record and their fourth AL West title in the last five seasons. Houston battled through the playoffs with a divisional round win over the Chicago White Sox and a ALCS victory over the Boston Red Sox to capture its third AL Pennant in franchise history.

The Astros advanced to the World Series to take on the Atlanta Braves. Despite fending off elimination on the road in Game 5, Houston fell 7-0 at home in Game 6 on Tuesday night to finish as the 2021 runner-ups.

Although the end result wasn’t what Baker or the rest of the team had hoped for, the 72-year-old’s managing performance was enough to land him a new deal to chase a title with the Astros in 2022.

Houston #Astros news:

1) Esteemed pitching coach Brent Strom will retire.

2) Zack Greinke will leave the Astros but wants to continue pitching for an NL team.

3) Dusty Baker will be back, and sign a contract for 2022 in the next 48 hours. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 3, 2021

Baker took over the organization at a point of turmoil in 2020 after former manager A.J. Hinch was fired in the wake of the Astros sign stealing scandal. In the pandemic-shortened season last year, Houston managed to scrap its way into the ALCS and push the Tampa Bay Rays to seven games, after falling behind 3-0 in the series and going 29-31 during the regular season.

Baker is somewhat of an institution in MLB having managed five different clubs for the better part of the last 30 years. However, he’s never been able to win a World Series, despite advancing to the postseason 11 times.

Now that he’ll be back with the Astros for another season, Baker will try to chase that elusive championship once again in 2022.