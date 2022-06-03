Astros Reportedly Sign Star Slugger To Massive Extension

HOUSTON - APRIL 2: A general view of the opening day game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros on April 2, 2007 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Pirates won 4-2 in 10 innings. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Yordan Alvarez will be staying in Houston for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Astros have agreed to a six-year, $115 million extension with the former ALCS MVP.

Passan noted that Alvarez's contract is the biggest ever for a designated hitter. It's also the fourth biggest deal ever for a player who has not yet reached arbitration.

Alvarez, 24, has already proven that he's one of the best young hitters in baseball. With that said, locking him up to a long-term deal was a no-brainer for the Astros.

In 45 games this season, Alvarez is batting .272 with 14 homers and 31 RBIs. Last year, he had 33 homers and 104 RBIs for Houston.

This extension for Alvarez officially kicks in next season. It'll run through the 2028 season.

Houston fans won't have to worry about Alvarez potentially joining an American League rival anytime soon.

We'll see if Alvarez can cap off this exciting Friday with a strong performance against the Royals.