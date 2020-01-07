ESPN Reports ‘Harsh’ Punishment Coming Soon For Astros

In November, The Athletic broke open a story detailing the Houston Astros’ system of sign stealing. The franchise, which won the 2017 World Series, allegedly used an outfield camera system to steal signs, relaying them to the dugout and then players.

The Astros became thought of as a model franchise with that title, building from the absolute bottom of the sport to a year-in, year-out contender in pretty short order. Members of that staff have gone on to key roles with other major franchises.

Alex Cora, now the manager of the Boston Red Sox, was the bench coach with the Astros in 2017. The following year, he led the Red Sox to a World Series title.

According to a new report by The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, Boston is now being investigated for illegal use of the video replay room.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is nearing a decision on punishment for the Astros. Per the report, most believe it will be a very significant one, targeting the team’s front office and coaching staff, but largely avoiding its players.

Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Houston Astros’ illegal use of technology is in its final stages and members of the organization expect commissioner Rob Manfred to decide on the severity of discipline within the next two weeks, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. […] The targets for discipline will be employees of the team, including the front office and on-field coaching personnel, but will not include the players involved in the scheme, according to three players who have been interviewed. Those who could face discipline include Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, Astros manager AJ Hinch and other front-office members, sources said. The team also could face a record fine.

Passan refers to the lifetime bans handed to former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella and former St. Louis Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa received for their recent scandals. Coppolella engaged in illegal signing bonuses and infractions in signing international players, while Correa admitted to gaining access to and stealing information from Astros’ team databases.

Sign stealing has been going on for about as long as baseball has been around, but there is pretty clearly a hard line between people observing signs from the dugout, and implementing technologically advanced systems of stealing and relaying information during games, whether it is with outfield cameras or other devices.

As Passan reports, we should know the Houston Astros’ fate within the next few weeks.

[ESPN]