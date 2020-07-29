Houston Astros Starter Blasts Dodgers Pitcher Joe Kelly

The Houston Astros knew they were entering this season with a target on their backs for their involvement in a sign-stealing scandal. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly put the team on notice by throwing several wild pitches.

Kelly nearly hit Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the head on a 3-0 count in the sixth inning. Later in the game, Kelly mocked Carlos Correa on his way to the dugout after striking him out.

Correa and Kelly had a few choice words for each other, which resulted in both benches clearing on the field. Houston manager Dusty Baker told the media that Kelly’s language toward Correa is what set off the argument.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers also shared his thoughts on what took place last night. He threw a jab at Kelly’s style of pitching, while also calling him “unprofessional” for his behavior.

“Joe Kelly threw a ball behind Bregman’s head on 3-0 on purpose,” McCullers said. “Not only did he take it upon himself to send a message, but he wasn’t even a part of that team. We knew coming into the game he likes to go off script. What he did was unprofessional.”

Los Angeles has to feel some type of animosity toward Houston for cheating in 2017 because both teams met in the World Series that year. As McCullers said before, Kelly wasn’t on the Dodgers that season.

The Astros and Dodgers are scheduled to face off again tonight. We’ll see if they can keep their emotions in check this time around.