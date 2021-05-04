The Spun

Report: How Mets Players Reacted To Hitting Coach Firing

A general view of Citi Field during a Mets game.NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Mets’ offense has been lifeless for the majority of the 2021 season. The bats in Queens have been so quiet that changes needed to be made on the coaching staff, and that’s exactly what happened this week.

New York fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after Monday’s loss to St. Louis.

Davis was heartbroken by the news, telling Mike Puma of the New York Post that he gave the job “everything” he had during his time there.

“I put in the time, I put in the hours,” Davis said. “I worked my ass off and wherever I went I gave it what I had and what I know and I just hope that whatever I left with these guys. I hope they take it and use it to become good players because there is a great group of guys here. A great group of guys.”

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, this decision by the Mets isn’t sitting well the players in the locker room. They reportedly expressed dismay over the firings of Davis and Slater.

This decision by New York’s front office should be a wake-up call for the entire lineup.

One of the main reasons for the Mets’ struggles on offense this season is that Francisco Lindor and James McCan have been unable to consistently get on base. Both players were considered marquee acquisitions this past offseason.

The Mets will try to get back in the win column tonight when they take on the Cardinals.


