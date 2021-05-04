Report: How Mets Players Reacted To Hitting Coach Firing

The New York Mets’ offense has been lifeless for the majority of the 2021 season. The bats in Queens have been so quiet that changes needed to be made on the coaching staff, and that’s exactly what happened this week.

New York fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater after Monday’s loss to St. Louis.

Davis was heartbroken by the news, telling Mike Puma of the New York Post that he gave the job “everything” he had during his time there.

“I put in the time, I put in the hours,” Davis said. “I worked my ass off and wherever I went I gave it what I had and what I know and I just hope that whatever I left with these guys. I hope they take it and use it to become good players because there is a great group of guys here. A great group of guys.”

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, this decision by the Mets isn’t sitting well the players in the locker room. They reportedly expressed dismay over the firings of Davis and Slater.

Mets players expressed dismay over the firing of popular hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater today in a team meeting with acting GM Zack Scott, an “expected” reaction to Scott as players liked Davis very much and were dismayed they were fired 23 games in. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 4, 2021

This decision by New York’s front office should be a wake-up call for the entire lineup.

One of the main reasons for the Mets’ struggles on offense this season is that Francisco Lindor and James McCan have been unable to consistently get on base. Both players were considered marquee acquisitions this past offseason.

The Mets will try to get back in the win column tonight when they take on the Cardinals.