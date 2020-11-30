Howie Kendrick Reportedly Makes Decision On MLB Career

Few players are as well-liked and as well-respected in MLB as Howie Kendrick. The 15-year veteran utility man brings leadership to inexperienced locker rooms and a reliable presence to any dugout.

However, now at 36-years-old, Kendrick’s career is drawing to a close. Still, he isn’t willing to hang up his bat and glove just yet.

According to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, Kendrick plans to return to the diamond next spring in 2021. Although he’d previously though about retiring, sources confirmed that he will look to play for “at least” one more year.

Ghiroli also reported that Kendrick has already drawn some interest from around the league.

Although the 36-year-old won’t be a flashy name to flaunt to fanbases, numerous organizations have need for a back-up infielder and veteran voice. Kendrick’s individual numbers have dipped at times over the last five years but he’s still shown his ability to contribute when asked.

The utility man spent the last four seasons in Washington D.C. with the Nationals. Kendrick proved to be a vital part of the organization’s 2019 World Series Championship, where he ended up in the line-up for most of the playoffs. During that season, he batted .344 with 17 home-runs, 62 RBI and a .906 OPS. He provided vital experience to a mostly young roster that upset the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Prior to playing with the Nationals, Kendrick journeyed around MLB, making various pit-stops. He began his career with the Los Angeles Angels, where he spent the majority of his 20’s. His best season came in 2011 when the league named him an All-Star after he tallied a career-high in home-runs with 18. After leaving the Angels in 2014, Kendrick moved to the Dodgers and Phillies before ultimately ending up with Washington.