Angels, Brewers Agree To Trade For 2-Time World Series Champion

In desperate need of help in the bullpen, the Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran reliever Hunter Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays in mid-May. Joe Maddon and the Angels are already moving on from the 32-year-old right-hander.

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Hunter Strickland from the Angeles in exchange for cash, the Brewers announced on Saturday.

In 13 appearances for the Rays earlier this season, Strickland posted a 1.69 ERA. The Angels were obviously hoping he could replicate such results in Anaheim, but it never transpired. Strickland had a 9.95 ERA in nine appearances for the Angels.

It’s yet another disastrous result for the Angels, who have yet to find strong continuity in their bullpen. The Brewers, meanwhile, are hoping Strickland can bounce back and have the same success he did with the Rays just a short while ago.

RHP Hunter Strickland acquired from the Angels in exchange for cash. 3B Travis Shaw transferred to the 60-day injured list. pic.twitter.com/5yrIoxXhQE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 12, 2021

Will the gamble pay off for the Milwaukee Brewers? We’ll have to wait and see. Manager Craig Counsell is optimistic.

“We’re taking a chance on a guy,” Counsell said on Saturday, via ESPN.com. “It’s pretty much no risk I guess is how you’d see it. He got off to a good start this season and then struggled a little bit with Anaheim, but we’re hoping we can kind of recapture the form that he had earlier in the season. And, obviously, there’s a pretty good history there of just having some success.”

Strickland will likely be on a short leash with the Brewers. Milwaukee’s 36-27 so far this season, tied for first in the NL Central.

The Angels, meanwhile, are 31-32, good for third in the AL West and six games behind the Oakland A’s for the division lead.

