An “increasingly likely” location is emerging for the Blue Jays to play at this season.

MLB’s Toronto ball-club has been forced to leave Canada if it wishes to play baseball this season. The Canadian government denied the Blue Jays’ request to allow MLB team entry into Canada for the 2020 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Jays now have to scramble to find a new home this year, as a result. Buffalo, NY and Florida are two possible locations that have been floated around. But neither is likely to end up the Blue Jays’ home for the 2020 season.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays will likely play their home games at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. Major League Baseball will have to reorganize both the Blue Jays’ and Pirates’ schedules to make it work. Fortunately, the two ball-clubs have just seven conflicting home-dates, which should be easy to work around.

Pittsburgh’s beautiful PNC Park looks increasingly likely to be the Jays’ home park in 2020. MLB could possibly massage the schedule to alleviate the few home days in conflict. @JMackeyPG noted only 7 home dates for Pirates and Jays conflict. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 21, 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays may unwillingly adopt the Pittsburgh Blue Jays team-name for a season. But the organization will have to make a decision quickly.

The Blue Jays’ home-opener is on July 29 against the 2019 World Series winning Washington Nationals. MLB’s Toronto franchise is expected to have a new home by then.

The 2020 baseball season will be a season like no other in the midst of a pandemic. For the Blue Jays, leaving Toronto for Pittsburgh will be an unprecedented, yet necessary decision.