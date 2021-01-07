Indians Fans Are Furious With Their Team’s Owners

The Cleveland Indians essentially let their fans know they are punting on the 2021 season with today’s long-expected trade of shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Cleveland is slashing payroll–they currently have the lowest one in MLB–and while they did get a halfway decent return for Lindor from the New York Mets, it wasn’t nearly enough as it could have been for a four-time All-Star.

The Indians are only five years removed from a World Series appearance and reached the postseason in 2017, 2018 and 2020. However, the franchise seems like it is on the verge of a few rebuilding seasons.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise that Indians fans are excoriating the team’s owners–Larry, Paul and Matt Dolan–on social media.

As a fan, Cleveland is a pathetic, sorry-ass excuse for a baseball franchise and it falls 100% on ownership. Ownership has done a few things here and there to make it seem like they care, but they don’t give a shit about fans and it’s been clear for a while. The Dolans STINK. https://t.co/qoeX7tSizf — Jeff D Cinematic Universe (@JeffDLowe) January 7, 2021

Why did the Dolans cross the road? Cause it was free. — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) January 7, 2021

Oh yes. The poor Dolan family. I feel so awful for them. How could they possibly afford to pay the face of their franchise? Dolan bought the Indians for $323 million in 2000. The franchise is now valued at $1.15 billion. Paul Dolan net worth: $4.6 billion. Poor Dolans. Ugh. https://t.co/7YcbjU3ipf — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 7, 2021

The Dolans are not only bad owners. They are bad people. They fired staff during a pandemic and then turned around and traded a man with cancer who had signed a team friendly deal. These are the people that the media in town do 24/7 PR for. Remember that. — Nick Fink (@finkn23) January 7, 2021

Has anyone told the Dolans that “Major League” is a fictional movie and shouldn’t be basing their roster decisions off of it? pic.twitter.com/jCxdsV4LtW — Phil O'Shea (@CoachOShea49) January 7, 2021

Worst trade in the history of the franchise, first the name change now you trade two of our most recognizable players. Dolans seem to have no motivation to keeping fans of this team. I believe this is all a set up so they can move the team when the lease is up — Jay (@JKatlen18) January 7, 2021

I think I’m done with Cleveland baseball. It was a good run, but until the dolans sell the team. I’m done. Pathetic. — Buck Mulligan (@jiptherip) January 7, 2021

Someone tell the Dolans there's already a team in Miami. This Rachel Phelps plan won't work. — Always the Lawn Care (@alwaysthejake) January 7, 2021

I will not go to another Indians game until the Dolans sell the team — Jake Pacholski (@jpah2) January 7, 2021

Here in New York, we know all about poor ownership from a Dolan. New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the nephew of Larry Dolan and the cousin of Paul and Matt, and he’s one of the worst owners in sports.

Overall, you have to feel for Indians fans, and Cleveland sports fans in general here. Just think about what has happened in the four days since the Browns clinched their first playoff berth in nearly two decades.

In the days since the Browns made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years: -The Browns had a COVID outbreak that knocked out their coach & a top OL for said playoff game.

-The Cavs lost their 2nd-year top 5 pick to a shoulder injury.

-The Indians traded their best player. — Matt Hladik (@MattHladik919) January 7, 2021

A friend of mine who is a huge Cleveland sports fan likes to say “God hates Cleveland” and honestly, she might be right at this point.