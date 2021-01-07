The Spun

Indians Fans Are Furious With Their Team’s Owners

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 14: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a two run home run to right field against Marco Estrada #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during game one of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 14, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians essentially let their fans know they are punting on the 2021 season with today’s long-expected trade of shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Cleveland is slashing payroll–they currently have the lowest one in MLB–and while they did get a halfway decent return for Lindor from the New York Mets, it wasn’t nearly enough as it could have been for a four-time All-Star.

The Indians are only five years removed from a World Series appearance and reached the postseason in 2017, 2018 and 2020. However, the franchise seems like it is on the verge of a few rebuilding seasons.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise that Indians fans are excoriating the team’s owners–Larry, Paul and Matt Dolan–on social media.

Here in New York, we know all about poor ownership from a Dolan. New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the nephew of Larry Dolan and the cousin of Paul and Matt, and he’s one of the worst owners in sports.

Overall, you have to feel for Indians fans, and Cleveland sports fans in general here. Just think about what has happened in the four days since the Browns clinched their first playoff berth in nearly two decades.

A friend of mine who is a huge Cleveland sports fan likes to say “God hates Cleveland” and honestly, she might be right at this point.


