Indians Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor’s time in Cleveland is reportedly coming to an end.

The Indians shortstop is among the best players in baseball, but Cleveland does not appear to be interested in giving him the contract he deserves. So, the 26-year-old shortstop will reportedly be traded.

USA TODAY baseball insider Bob Nightengale reported on Thursday morning that the Indians have informed teams that Lindor will be traded before Opening Day.

“Cleveland, strapped for money, intend to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor by opening day, several rival teams have been informed. Lindor earned $17.5 million last season and is projected to earn about $21 million in salary arbitration in his final year before free agency,” he reports today.

Lindor, a four-time MLB All-Star, should fetch quite a haul on the trade market. The New York Post addressed his trade potential earlier this week:

The expectation is the Indians will not begin the 2021 season with the star shortstop and his $20 million-ish walk-year pact on their payroll. Think of the Mookie Betts trade that the Dodgers made last offseason, acquiring a star before his walk year whom the Red Sox did not think they could sign and taking on roughly half of the $96 million still owed David Price. Cleveland does not have a big contract that would lower the return price for someone like Lindor. But in Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and Ronny Mauricio, the Mets have a fleet of young, inexpensive shortstops to offer to start a discussion. And — like the Dodgers with Betts — the Mets with Cohen have the resources to keep Lindor long-term, which would be central to making this kind of move.

Lindor is coming off a 2020 season in which he averaged .258 with eight home runs and 27 RBI. It was a down year for the superstar shortstop, who’s a career .285 hitter.