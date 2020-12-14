The National Football League went through a notable name change over the summer, when Washington’s NFL franchise became the Washington Football Team.

A similar change is reportedly about to occur in the MLB.

According to a report by the New York Times, the Cleveland Indians are changing their name. In recent years, calls for the Indians to change their name have grown louder. Cleveland did away with an offensive logo, but kept the nickname, which is now going away, too.

“For the past 105 years, the team was called the Indians. That will be no more as Cleveland has decided to change its name. Announcement from team could come as early as this week,” the New York Times reports.

EXCLUSIVE: For the past 105 years, the team was called the Indians. That will be no more as Cleveland has decided to change its name. Announcement from team could come as early as this week. w/@DavidWaldstein https://t.co/Nnw2nAoKcJ — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) December 14, 2020

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan has confirmed the news. It remains to be seen what the Cleveland franchise will be changing its nickname to.

“While it’s unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians — who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games — will be no more,” he reports.

Sources confirm the @nytmike and @DavidWaldstein report that the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname. While it's unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians — who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games — will be no more. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2020

“Spiders” has been a popular suggestion among some, though it’s mostly speculation.

What do you think the Cleveland MLB franchise should change its nickname to?