Indians Owner Announces Decision On Team’s Name Change

The Cleveland Indians stunned Major League Baseball fans over the weekend when they revealed that they’re changing the team nickname after 105 years.

On Monday, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan gave an interview to the Associated Press where he confirmed that the name will change. But despite saying that the name is “no longer acceptable in our world,” his team will still go by the Indians in 2021.

Dolan explained that the process of changing the name is “difficult and complex.” He said that the team intends to work quickly to ensure they reach the right decision.

“We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name,” Dolan said. “We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right.

“But we’re not going to do something just for the sake of doing it. We’re going to take the time we need to do it right.”

AP interview: #Indians owner says team won't change name in 2021https://t.co/F1X5zH7S5T — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 14, 2020

It really doesn’t seem like it should be that difficult of a decision to change the name to at least a placeholder. We saw the Washington Football Team do that exact thing less than six months ago.

It was reported all the way back in July that the team was ready to discuss a name change.

Maybe instead of running to the media about it and making any quick decisions, he should give Washington owner Dan Snyder a call and see how he did it.

Cleveland is one of the few remaining major American sports teams deemed to have an offensive nickname.

What do you want the new Cleveland team name to be?