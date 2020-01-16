Indians Pitcher Has Harsh Message For Astros Players

The fallout from the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal continues. Now, Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger has weighed in on the issue.

Clevinger and the Indians were eliminated from the 2018 playoffs by the Astros, and the fire-throwing righty unleashed some flames on Twitter today.

He issued a warning to any Astros players and those around Major League Baseball who might be sympathetic to them.

“They shouldn’t feel comfortable looking at any of us in the eye let alone on the field and any other MLB player feel different, they can get it too,” Clevinger wrote.

They shouldn’t feel comfortable looking at any of us in the eye let alone on the field and any other MLB player feel different, they can get it too✌️🌞 — ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@Mike_Anthony13) January 16, 2020

Clevinger isn’t the first pitcher we’ve seen express their anger over what the Astros were doing. His former teammate Trevor Bauer did the same, and we expect there will be others as well.

Thus far, the MLB’s findings have cost three managers their jobs, with the Mets’ Carlos Beltran being the latest to take the fall. Beltran stepped down from his post today without ever managing a game in New York.

This scandal isn’t going away, and it really feels like we might be just scratching the surface with what went on. Stay tuned.