Indians Pitcher Suffers Freak Injury In Clubhouse

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees in the Wild Card Round.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: A general stadium view priror to Game Two of the American League or National League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on September 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon news broke that the Cleveland Indians placed one of the team’s stars on the injured list.

The Indians announced pitcher Zach Plesac is heading to the 10-day injured list following a tough outing. He allowed three runs in just 3.2 innings of work – but there was a good reason for that.

“The Indians are placing Zach Plesac on the IL,” Indians reporter Mandy Bell said on Twitter. “He went and got an X-ray yesterday and it revealed he has non-displaced fracture in his right thumb. The Indians don’t know much more at this point.”

The injury occurred in freak fashion.

“How did it happen? Tito said Plesac was ‘rather aggressively ripping off his shirt’ and got it caught on a chair at his locker,” Bell said.

During a shortened 2020 season, Plesac put together a stellar campaign with a 2.28 ERA and a 57/6 strikeout to walk ratio.

He’s taken a step back so far this season, throwing 38 strikeouts against 12 walks in two more inning of work than he had all of last season.

He finally started putting things together in May, though. After a 5.81 ERA through the month of April, he posted a 2.78 ERA during the month of May.

After the injury, though, he won’t be back on the mound for at least a week and a half.


