Indians, White Sox Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

The 2020 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just a day away.

We’ve already seen some notable moves go down, like Mitch Moreland being sent from Boston to San Diego, and Tommy Milone going from Baltimore to Atlanta.

The biggest name rumored to be on the trade market is Cleveland Indians ace Mike Clevinger. The 29-year-old right hander is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He’s 1-1 on the season with a 3.18 ERA following a 13-4, 2.71 ERA campaign in 2019.

However, Clevinger had a falling out with his teammates earlier this year, when he left the team hotel in Chicago, breaking COVID-19 protocol. There’s since been speculation that Clevinger could be moved.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reports that the Indians and the White Sox are discussing a blockbuster move.

The most fascinating potential trade is the discussions between divisional rivals Cleveland and #WhiteSox that could send Mike Clevinger to Chicago with the two teams separated by one game in the standings. https://t.co/Iakc1CFmTp — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 30, 2020

From the report:

Cleveland (21-12), which leads the AL Central, badly needs to enhance its offense, particularly in the outfield. The Indians outfield ranks last in the American League with a .185 average and an MLB-worst six homers through Saturday. The White Sox would likely include outfielder Adam Engel and perhaps pitching prospect Michael Kopech, 24, who opted out of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The MLB 2020 trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on Monday.

Stay tuned…