Last night, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was hit with a 95 mph fastball on the inside of his right forearm. Moments ago, the team issued an update on his status.

Unfortunately, Betts will not be in the Dodgers’ lineup today against the Seattle Mariners. This could just be a cautious approach to the situation, or it’s possible he’s still dealing with some pain.

Following last night’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on Betts’ injury.

“It’s kind of a right forearm, a lot of soft tissue,” Roberts said. “I’m sure there’s going to be some bruising, maybe some swelling, so I just won’t know more until he shows up tomorrow.”

Mookie Betts, who was hit flush in the forearm last night on a 95-mph fastball, is out of the #Dodgers lineup today. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 20, 2021

The Dodgers are off on Wednesday, so perhaps Roberts is giving Betts two days to rest before their series against the Padres.

Roberts also told the media that Betts will return to the lineup once he feels like he can play.

“I just want to make sure that it doesn’t affect his throwing or his swing, so I think that he’s pretty honest with me. So if he feels like he can play, then he’ll be in there.”

Betts currently has .292 batting average, two home runs and two RBI this season. He played a key role in Los Angeles’ championship run last season.

Hopefully, we’ll see Betts back on the field later this week.