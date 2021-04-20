The Spun

Injury Update For Dodgers Star Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts sits on the bench in his Los Angeles Dodgers jersey.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 24: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to a Cactus League spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch on February 24, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Last night, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was hit with a 95 mph fastball on the inside of his right forearm. Moments ago, the team issued an update on his status.

Unfortunately, Betts will not be in the Dodgers’ lineup today against the Seattle Mariners. This could just be a cautious approach to the situation, or it’s possible he’s still dealing with some pain.

Following last night’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on Betts’ injury.

“It’s kind of a right forearm, a lot of soft tissue,” Roberts said. “I’m sure there’s going to be some bruising, maybe some swelling, so I just won’t know more until he shows up tomorrow.”

The Dodgers are off on Wednesday, so perhaps Roberts is giving Betts two days to rest before their series against the Padres.

Roberts also told the media that Betts will return to the lineup once he feels like he can play.

“I just want to make sure that it doesn’t affect his throwing or his swing, so I think that he’s pretty honest with me. So if he feels like he can play, then he’ll be in there.”

Betts currently has .292 batting average, two home runs and two RBI this season. He played a key role in Los Angeles’ championship run last season.

Hopefully, we’ll see Betts back on the field later this week.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.