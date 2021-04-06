Injury Update For Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr., well regarded as one of baseball’s most-exciting players, left the San Diego Padres’ game Monday night versus the San Francisco Giants with an injury.
In the third inning, Tatis took a big swing on a breaking ball, missed and then went down to the ground in major pain. He left the game as a result. The Padres gave an update on Tatis Monday evening.
“Update from the clubhouse: Fernando Tatis Jr. left tonight’s game with a left shoulder subluxation,” the Padres announced via Twitter. “He will be re-evaluated tomorrow.”
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 6, 2021
Tatis underwent an MRI Tuesday morning. The Padres are still awaiting those results. In the meantime, MLB insider Jon Heyman said on Tuesday afternoon that Tatis is “expected to be out awhile.”
“Padres will await the results of an MRI today on Fernando Tatis Jr. before giving a timetable for his return,” Heyman reported Monday afternoon. “The superstar SS was said to have suffered a subluxation of the left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation. Needless to say, he is expected to be out awhile.”
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 6, 2021
San Diego is expected to be the top challenger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL pennant race. The Padres won’t go far without their superstar in Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis is off to a slow start this season (.167/.286/.333), but it’s still early. The Padres are just five games into their season, off to a 3-2 start.
San Diego will get back to work this evening in game two of a three-game series with the Giants.