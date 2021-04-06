Injury Update For Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr.

“Padres will await the results of an MRI today on Fernando Tatis Jr. before giving a timetable for his return,” Heyman reported Monday afternoon. “The superstar SS was said to have suffered a subluxation of the left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation. Needless to say, he is expected to be out awhile.”

San Diego is expected to be the top challenger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL pennant race. The Padres won’t go far without their superstar in Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis is off to a slow start this season (.167/.286/.333), but it’s still early. The Padres are just five games into their season, off to a 3-2 start.

San Diego will get back to work this evening in game two of a three-game series with the Giants.