New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres had to leave Thursday’s game due to an undisclosed leg injury. Roughly 24 hours later, there is finally an update on his status.

According to ESPN reporter Marly Rivera, the Yankees will place Torres on the 10-day injured list with a tight left hamstring. He suffered that injury while running to first base on a routine grounder.

The Yankees have already placed Zach Britton, Aaron Judge, Tommy Kahnle, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Severino and Giancarlo Stanton on the injury list. Honestly the majority of their marquee names are out of action at this point.

Even though it doesn’t sound like the Bronx Bombers will be without Torres for a long time, his absence will definitely hurt their middle infield.

Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres is also likely headed to the 10-day injured list with a tight left hamstring, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/cpiVvd18U5 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 21, 2020

Torres has a .231 batting average, one homer and six RBI this season. Those numbers are way below the ones he had in 2019, when he managed to put up 38 home runs and 90 RBI.

Without the tandem of LeMahieu and Torres, the Yankees’ infield will rely on Thairo Estrada and Tyler Wade.

The timing of this injury for Torres isn’t all that bad for the Yankees since their upcoming series with the Mets has been postponed due to concerns over a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

That being said, the Yankees are going to need a healthy Torres if they want to capture their 28th World Series title.