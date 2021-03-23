It’s never a good thing when a star player leaves a spring training game with an apparent injury, like Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres did today.

There’s not much information out there at this point, but what we do know is that Tatis exited the action after getting hurt making a play in this afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Writers on the scene said the 22-year-old budding superstar appeared to be dealing with a hip issue.

Fernando Tatis Jr. exits with a team trainer after making a play at shortstop. Hand was on his right hip. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 23, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr. is heading back to the complex unassisted. Seems to be walking normally. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) March 23, 2021

Tatis, who signed a massive 14-year, $340 million extension in February, has blasted 39 home runs and driven in 98 runs while hitting .301 in his first 143 career games.

He’s one of the top young players in Major League Baseball, and a critical piece of the Padres’ plans to contend this season and beyond. Hopefully, he was removed from today’s game as a precautionary measure and is not severely injured.

We’ll provide any updates we can on Tatis’ status as they become available.