Injury Update For Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. crushes a home run.SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 9: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on August 9, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

It’s never a good thing when a star player leaves a spring training game with an apparent injury, like Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres did today.

There’s not much information out there at this point, but what we do know is that Tatis exited the action after getting hurt making a play in this afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Writers on the scene said the 22-year-old budding superstar appeared to be dealing with a hip issue.

Tatis, who signed a massive 14-year, $340 million extension in February, has blasted 39 home runs and driven in 98 runs while hitting .301 in his first 143 career games.

He’s one of the top young players in Major League Baseball, and a critical piece of the Padres’ plans to contend this season and beyond. Hopefully, he was removed from today’s game as a precautionary measure and is not severely injured.

We’ll provide any updates we can on Tatis’ status as they become available.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.