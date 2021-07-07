Jacob deGrom Announces Decision On All-Star Game

Jacob deGrom certainly earned his spot on the National League All-Star team. However, the New York Mets ace has decided that he won’t participate in the actual game.

Following the Mets’ thrilling win over the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon, deGrom announced that he will not pitch in the upcoming All-Star Game. He even suggested that his teammate, Taijuan Walker, should take his spot on the roster.

It makes sense that deGrom would want to skip the All-Star Game. The two-time Cy Young winner has dealt with a few injury scares during the first half of the season and could use that extended time off to rest.

We also can’t dismiss the possibility that deGrom may not want to pitch in Colorado. He previously told reporters that he felt “banged up” after an outing in the Mile High City.

Jacob deGrom says officially that he will not participate in the All-Star Game regardless of whether he pitches again this Sunday. He hopes that Taijuan Walker is able to take his place. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2021

There’s still plenty of baseball left this season, so deGrom might not want to risk another injury over a game that doesn’t affect the NL East standings.

DeGrom was fantastic once again this Wednesday, giving up just two runs and striking out 10 batters in seven innings. He became the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to record 1,500 career strikeouts, as he needed just 198 games.

It’s unclear at this time if deGrom will pitch again before the All-Star break.