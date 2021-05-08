Earlier this week, the New York Mets announced that Jacob deGrom was dealing with an inflamed right lat. Some fans were worried that injury could keep him out of action for an extended period of time, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

On Saturday afternoon, Mets general manager Zack Scott was asked about deGrom’s status during a press conference.

Scott had great news to share with the media, announcing that deGrom will return to the mound in the team’s series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. He said the two-time Cy Young winner is “ready to roll” for tomorrow’s game.

Through five starts this season, Jacob deGrom has an incredible 0.51 ERA and a 14.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He hasn’t received much run support during his starts, but that hasn’t stopped him from being dominant on a weekly basis.

Jacob deGrom (right lat inflammation) "is ready to roll for tomorrow," according to GM Zack Scott. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 8, 2021

New York may be a bit cautious with deGrom on Sunday due to his recent injury. On the other hand, he felt good on Wednesday so maybe the pitching staff shouldn’t be too concerned.

“Feeling good now,” deGrom told reporters, via SNY. “The plan to see the doctor again tomorrow and let him re-evaluate,” deGrom said. “It’s in a good spot, I guess. If it kind of creeps up towards the armpit, then it’s not good, but the spot it’s in is definitely manageable.”

We’ll see if deGrom can continue pitching at an elite level on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch for the Diamondbacks-Mets series finale is at 1:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field.