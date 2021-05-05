Jacob deGrom Issues Promising Update On His Status

The New York Mets got a major scare on Tuesday evening, with the announcement that Jacob deGrom, perhaps the best pitcher in baseball, was being scratched from his start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

DeGrom has been nothing short of spectacular this year, even by the high standards of the two-time Cy Young winner. He has a 0.51 ERA on the season—allowing just two total earned runs—with 59 strikeouts through five starts. He’s fanning around half of the batters that he’s faced, a truly remarkable number.

Hours before he was set to face the Cardinals, deGrom was pulled due to tightness in his right side. Given the Mets’ subpar history with handling injuries, that sent fans into a bit of a frenzy, though reports have consistently been that the issue isn’t expected to be major.

An MRI was negative for any tears, and after last night’s game was officially postponed to today due to inclement weather, Mets manager Luis Rojas said that he was optimistic about deGrom’s status going forward. Today, the star pitcher said that he’s feeling good.

Jacob deGrom plans to see the doctor and play catch tomorrow: "I'm feeling good now" pic.twitter.com/tm882engS3 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 5, 2021

The hope is that Jacob deGrom can pitch sometime over the weekend, and limit this to one missed start. After this week’s series at the Cardinals, the New York Mets are back in Queens to face the Arizona Diamondbacks from Friday to Sunday. They host the Baltimore Orioles early next week.

At 11-12, the Mets are 0.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in a competitive but underwhelming NL East.

The Mets have a double-header with the Cardinals today, after last night’s postponement. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET.

